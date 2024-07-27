Pakistan forms JIT to investigate anti-state malicious social media campaigns 

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has formed a five-member joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the organised malicious social media campaigns against state.

A notification issued in this regard states that the JIT was constituted in terms of Section 30 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016.

Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, has been named its convener while two senior officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Islamabad police have been named as its members.

The director cybercrime (FIA), director counter-terrorism wing (FIA), deputy inspector general (Investigation) and senior superintendent of police (Counter Terrorism Department) are the members of the committee.

The JIT will "investigate and determine the organised objectives of the accused and their accomplices who have created chaos and disorder in Pakistan through malicious social media campaign[s]."

The panel is also tasked to “identify and prosecute the culprits in accordance with the applicable laws”.

The formation of the JIT comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government established special courts to conduct trials of cases under the Peca Act.