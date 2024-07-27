Pakistan forms JIT to investigate anti-state malicious social media campaigns 

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has formed a five-member joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the organised malicious social media campaigns against state.
A notification issued in this regard states that the JIT was constituted in terms of Section 30 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016.
Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, has been named its convener while two senior officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Islamabad police have been named as its members.
The director cybercrime (FIA), director counter-terrorism wing (FIA), deputy inspector general (Investigation) and senior superintendent of police (Counter Terrorism Department) are the members of the committee.
The JIT will "investigate and determine the organised objectives of the accused and their accomplices who have created chaos and disorder in Pakistan through malicious social media campaign[s]."
The panel is also tasked to “identify and prosecute the culprits in accordance with the applicable laws”.
The formation of the JIT comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government established special courts to conduct trials of cases under the Peca Act.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 27, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.85 and selling rate is 303.95.
British Pound rate is 356.25 for buying, and 360.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.85 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.85
|303.95
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.25
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.85
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.95
|186.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.85
|205.85
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.5
|204.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
