Man takes LESCO to High Court over PKR 150,000 bill for 126 units

LAHORE - A resident of Lahore has taken legal action after receiving an exorbitant electricity bill amounting to PKR 150,000 for just 126 units. The complaint was met with hostility from the authorities, who reportedly pushed the complainant out of the office.
The incident, which has sparked outrage, was brought to light by Gul Shad, a resident of Sharaqpur. Represented by advocate Rana Sikandar, Gul Shad filed a petition in the Lahore High Court, challenging the unjust billing by Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO).
According to the petition, Gul Shad, who lives in a modest one-and-a-half marla house, received an inflated bill for consuming only 126 units of electricity. Upon visiting the LESCO office to rectify the bill, he was allegedly met with aggression and forcefully removed from the premises.
The petition urges the court to issue orders for the correction of the erroneous bill. The case has drawn attention to the issue of inflated utility bills and the treatment of consumers by service providers.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 27, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.85 and selling rate is 303.95.
British Pound rate is 356.25 for buying, and 360.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.85 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.85
|303.95
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.25
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.85
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.95
|186.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.85
|205.85
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.5
|204.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
