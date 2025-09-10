Watch: Saima Villas housing society submerged as Karachi sees massive urban flooding

KARACHI – Torrential rains in Karachi have triggered serious urban flooding, with water from the Thado Dam overflowing into residential and commercial areas, including surrounding areas of M9 motorway.

One of the worst-hit areas is Saima Villas, a housing society, located along the Super Highway, where floodwaters have entered homes, submerging luxury bungalows and destroying valuable belongings.

Video shared by a user shows floodwater entering the residences with people taking shelter at first floor of the buildings.

The users claimed that the housing society has been built on a waterway, causing massive damage to the houses.

According to the National Highways and Motorway Police, large portions of the Super Highway are now underwater. In response, traffic between Karachi and Hyderabad has been completely suspended in both directions.

The area near Al-Habib Restaurant is heavily flooded, with water levels rising dangerously close to the motorway edge.

Authorities are currently attempting to divert the floodwaters by removing crash barriers at the center of the M9 to allow the water to pass through and ease pressure on road infrastructure.

Several residential communities near the highway are also inundated, with water depths reaching 4 to 5 feet in some areas.

In Saadi Town, a strong flood current from the overflowing Thado Dam has entered homes, causing panic among residents. Locals are making efforts to save their vehicles and belongings.

Vehicles including rickshaws and vans were swept away by the water in affected areas. Flooding has also been reported in Malir, Sohrab Goth, Machar Colony, Khameeso Goth, and parts of New Karachi.

Rescue efforts are underway, with teams from Rescue 1122, the Edhi Foundation, and district administration operating in coordination with Rangers personnel. Rescue boats are being used to evacuate residents to safer areas.

On the instructions of the Sindh chief minister, the Karachi Commissioner*has mobilized emergency services. Officials are also working to breach the central barrier of the motorway to redirect the floodwaters and eventually restore traffic flow.