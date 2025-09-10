Karachi Schools shut down as city braces for more Monsoon rains

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi is bracing for powerful downpours and thunderous storms and now Sindh government declared September 10, 2025 as emergency holiday for all public and private schools and colleges across the division.

The dramatic decision came after the Pakistan Meteorological Department issued a high alert predicting torrential rain, violent winds, and lightning strikes across the city. Officials say the move is aimed at protecting thousands of students and teachers from life-threatening conditions on the roads.

Amid extreme weather conditions, Exams have been pushed back, with fresh schedules to be announced later.

Daily life has been paralysed, as Karachi reels from a monsoon season filled with urban flooding, gridlocked roads, and crippling chaos.

Authorities warn that the storm could intensify, and the city remains on high alert. If the rains worsen, more closures and emergency measures could follow.

Karachi residents are urged to stay safe, avoid unnecessary travel, and prepare for another round of monsoon mayhem.