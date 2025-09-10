Anarob Drip turns deadly as DRAP orders urgent recall of antibiotic drug

KARACHI – An antibiotic drug sparked frenzy as Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) issued an emergency recall of Anarob Infusion after discovering dangerously high levels of bacterial toxins in one of its batches.

The contaminated batch, H24219, was found “substandard” by DRAP’s Central Drugs Laboratory, which detected bacterial endotoxins capable of causing severe fever, chills, septic shock, and even death—especially in vulnerable, hospitalized patients.

Anarob, containing metronidazole, is widely used across Pakistan to treat serious infections when oral medicines fail. Its sudden withdrawal has sent shockwaves through hospitals, pharmacies, and patients relying on the infusion.

Authorities have ordered an immediate nationwide sweep to pull the drug off shelves. Pharmacies and distributors have been told to quarantine all stocks and return them to suppliers, while healthcare workers have been urged to stay on high alert and report any adverse reactions. Patients who may have received the infusion are being warned to stop using it immediately and seek urgent medical advice.

Earlier, DRAP warned of counterfeit medicines being sold in Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and other areas, posing serious health risks. Lab tests confirmed several fake tablets and capsules, marketed under the names of popular brands—meant for fever, pain, infections, women’s health, and neuropathy.

Identified counterfeit products include Breaksen, Zetro, Augmentin, Tonoflex P, Feston, Gabica, Amcomox, and Omni Dol NUQ, with specific batch numbers flagged.

DRAP urged the public to remain vigilant, avoid suspicious medicines, and report them immediately, stressing that consumption of fake drugs could cause severe harm or death.