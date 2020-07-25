Pakistan Railways to operate four special Eid trains to facilitate passengers

Associated Press of Pakistan
06:54 PM | 25 Jul, 2020
Pakistan Railways to operate four special Eid trains to facilitate passengers
LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways will operate four special trains on Eidul Azha to facilitate travellers.

According to the PR schedule, issued on Saturday, the first Eid special train will operate on July 28 at 11:45am from Karachi Cantt to Rawalpindi via Hyderabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Shorkot Cantt, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Malakwal. It will reach its destination at 4:30pm the next day.

The second special train will leave Karachi for Rawalpindi on July 29 at 11:45 via Tando Adam, Khanpur, Multan Cantt, Lahore and Gujranwala and it will conclude its journey at 3pm the next day.

The third Eid special trains will operate between Karachi Cantt and Lahore via Nawabshah, Khanewal, Shorkot and Faisalabad and it will start its journey on July 30 at 7:30pm and it will reach here at 5:30pm on the next day.

While the fourth special train will be run between Rawalpindi and Multan via Bosal, Kundian, Mianwali, Layyah and Muzaffargarh and it train will leave Rawalpindi at 4pm on July 30 and it will complete its distance at 5:15pm the next day.

