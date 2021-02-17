Families of two Islamabad convoy crash victims pardon Kashmala Tariq’s son, driver

ISLAMABAD – Families of Islamabad Srinagar highway victims on Tuesday pardoned the son and driver of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women, Kashmala Tariq.

The police said the families of the victims submitted separate affidavits during the hearing of a plea for bail-before-arrest obtained by Azlan Khan.

Investigators requested the court to cancel the bail and give physical remand of Azlan Khan and the driver to them. However, the counsel for the accused sought time and later brought the families of the two victims - Farooq Ahmed and Adil. The families submitted separate affidavits, stating they were parents and legal inheritors of the deceased persons.

'Get your facts straight and don’t judge me’ ... 11:45 AM | 6 Feb, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Azlan Khan, son of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women, breaks silence ...

According to the affidavits, the SUV was being driven by the driver, not her son. It further stated that they do not want any legal action against both accused, “For the sake of Allah, we have no objection over the release of her driver and son on bail, abolish the charges, and discharge accused from the case."

Later, the court issued an order stating that the parents of deceased Farooq Ahmed and Adil Abbasi got their affidavits submitted.

The two families categorically stated that they had pardoned both, and had no objection if they were released on bail.

Islamabad accident survivor alleges Kashmala’s ... 12:29 PM | 4 Feb, 2021 ISLAMABAD – One of the injured survivors of the Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway accident testified that he has ...

On the other hand, police said affidavits would also be required from the families of the other two deceased, and the two injured persons to nullify the case.