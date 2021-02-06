'Get your facts straight and don’t judge me’ – Kashmala Tariq’s son breaks silence after Islamabad highway accident
11:45 AM | 6 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Azlan Khan, son of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women, breaks silence after the G-11 traffic accident in the federal capital which claimed four lives.

Taking to Instagram, Azlan wrote, “For the people who are blaming me for the death of those souls; and for the people who think I was driving the vehicle; and especially for the people who are giving me death threats please look into the matter and then speak.”

He added, "I was not driving. Islamabad police have the footage. I got out of the vehicle to save my parents whom I thought dead for a moment. I picked both of them covered in blood," he wrote in the Instagram story.

Earlier, a wounded survivor of the Srinagar Highway accident, Mujibur Rehman, had actually named Azlan in the video. He testified that Khan was driving the SUV.

Kashmala Tariq also denied her son was driving the vehicle, she called the whole scenario a media trial.

