Islamabad accident survivor alleges Kashmala’s son for driving SUV (VIDEO)
Web Desk
12:29 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
Islamabad accident survivor alleges Kashmala’s son for driving SUV (VIDEO)
Share

ISLAMABAD – One of the injured survivors of the Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway accident testified that he has himself seen Azlan Khan driving that car.

In a video message released on Wednesday, the survivor Mujib ur Rehman refuted the claims of the federal ombudsman.

"Kashmala Tariq’s son Azlan was driving the car and I have seen him myself," he can be seen explaining the incident in the video clip.

The survivor Mujib has appealed to the Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice, and to provide justice in the matter.

On the other hand, Islamabad police decided to summon Kashmala Tariq and her husband Waqas to question them about the accident.

Earlier, an additional session judge approved a pre-arrest bail plea of Azlan Khan until February 16, against the surety bonds of Rs 50,000. Azlan did not appear before the court, rather his lawyers acquired the pre-arrest bail on his behalf.

Kashmala Tariq's son gets bail in Islamabad road ... 11:49 PM | 2 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD - A sessions court has granted interim bail to son of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment ...

At least four people were crushed to death, while two sustained serious injuries after being hit by a speeding SUV at Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway.

Four crushed to death by Kashmala Tariq’s ... 09:35 AM | 2 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – At least four people crushed to death in a tragic accident at G-11 signal on Srinagar Highway in the ...

More From This Category
WATCH – Indian official drinks hand sanitizer ...
02:06 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
Indian-occupied Kashmir is under worst siege ...
01:38 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
Man arrested for ‘raping daughter at ...
01:15 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
Shehbaz Sharif shifted to hospital as health ...
12:05 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine not suitable for senior ...
11:15 AM | 4 Feb, 2021
Five KP cops suspended, booked for beating up ...
10:41 AM | 4 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani hairdresser uses strange tools for cutting hair
07:45 PM | 3 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr