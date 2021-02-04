Islamabad accident survivor alleges Kashmala’s son for driving SUV (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – One of the injured survivors of the Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway accident testified that he has himself seen Azlan Khan driving that car.

In a video message released on Wednesday, the survivor Mujib ur Rehman refuted the claims of the federal ombudsman.

"Kashmala Tariq’s son Azlan was driving the car and I have seen him myself," he can be seen explaining the incident in the video clip.

گاڑی کشمالا طارق کا بیٹا اذلان چلارہا تھا۔ زخمی نوجوان آنکھوں دیکھا حال بتا رہے ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/3zziJXCpOQ — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) February 3, 2021

The survivor Mujib has appealed to the Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice, and to provide justice in the matter.

On the other hand, Islamabad police decided to summon Kashmala Tariq and her husband Waqas to question them about the accident.

Earlier, an additional session judge approved a pre-arrest bail plea of Azlan Khan until February 16, against the surety bonds of Rs 50,000. Azlan did not appear before the court, rather his lawyers acquired the pre-arrest bail on his behalf.

At least four people were crushed to death, while two sustained serious injuries after being hit by a speeding SUV at Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway.