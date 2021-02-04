Man arrested for ‘raping daughter at gunpoint’ in Punjab
Web Desk
01:15 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
Man arrested for ‘raping daughter at gunpoint’ in Punjab
Share

FAISALABAD – Police have arrested a man, Naveed, accused by his wife of raping their 16-year-old daughter at gunpoint. Police have booked the suspect under section 376, and the medical tests of the victim were being done.

The police said the complaint was filed by the victim’s mother, Halima Bibi, which stated that her husband, a resident of Chak 439GB, had sexually assaulted their 16-year-old daughter during the past three months.

The complainant added that when she became aware of the heinous happening, she confronted Naveed about the matter and the accused got angry.

Brother rapes, kills sibling in Lahore 11:11 AM | 9 Jan, 2021

LAHORE – A teenage boy sexually assaulted and killed his eight-year-old minor brother whose body was recovered ...

"He threatened to shoot us with a hand weapon if I told this to the police or anyone," the complainant said.

She added the man started giving narcotic pills to make her sleep deeply at night after she got aware of the happenings. The accused molested the teen at night.

Halima mentioned that on Monday night she avoided the tea and when she saw Naveed assaulting her daughter, she created a ruckus to make him stop. Later, she moved to her parents’ place and informed the family about the incident.

Six men gang-rape teenager in front of her family ... 08:54 PM | 5 Jan, 2021

BAHAWALPUR – In another horrible case of rape, six armed men on Sunday night sexually assaulted a teenage girl in ...

More From This Category
Indian-occupied Kashmir is under worst siege ...
01:38 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
Islamabad accident survivor alleges Kashmala’s ...
12:29 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
Shehbaz Sharif shifted to hospital as health ...
12:05 PM | 4 Feb, 2021
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine not suitable for senior ...
11:15 AM | 4 Feb, 2021
Five KP cops suspended, booked for beating up ...
10:41 AM | 4 Feb, 2021
Two troops martyred, 4 terrorists killed in North ...
12:02 AM | 4 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani hairdresser uses strange tools for cutting hair
07:45 PM | 3 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr