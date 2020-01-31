Fake degree case: IHC disqualifies PML-N's Kashif Chaudhry
12:31 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
Fake degree case: IHC disqualifies PML-N's Kashif Chaudhry
ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court (IHC) has disqualified Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Kashif Chaudhry in fake degree case.

According to details, IHC judge Justice Amir Farooq announced the reserved verdict disqualifying the PML-N leader. 

