Indian farmer buys helicopter worth Rs300mn to sell milk
Web Desk
03:56 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
Indian farmer buys helicopter worth Rs300mn to sell milk
Share

MAHARASHTRA – Indian farmer and entrepreneur Janardhan Bhoir has bought a helicopter worth Rs300 million for his dairy business.

Bhoir, a Maharashtra-based farmer said he has bought the expensive rotary-wing aircraft to help him travel across the country for his business venture.

The dairy business requires him to travel frequently, therefore he finds the helicopter best source to move in the shortest time period.

He further added that he has to travel to Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujrat quite often, and many places don't have the facility of airports. He decided to purchase the helicopter at a friend's suggestion.

'What nonsense you’re doing here' - Indian ... 04:15 PM | 11 Feb, 2021

NEW DELHI – A video of an Indian professor has been making rounds on social media, after his wife tried to kiss ...

Bhoir has also made arrangements to build a helipad with a protective wall on a 2.5-acre land. There will also be a garage for the helicopter, a pilot room, and a technician room.

The Indian farmer reportedly has a net worth of more than INR 100 crore. Besides farming and dairy, Janardhan also deals in the real-estate business.

WATCH – Indian extremist Shiv Sena workers hurl ... 11:44 AM | 9 Feb, 2021

NEW DELHI – Fascist and extremist political party, Shiv Sena workers on Sunday smeared the face of the ruling ...

More From This Category
Pakistani ACCA topper Zara Naeem says she never ...
04:45 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
Mother of 'twins' handed one newborn by Karachi ...
12:59 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
Nearly 40 dead as bus falls into India canal
06:50 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Engin Altan aka Ertugrul reveals why he cancelled ...
04:11 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Pakistan student breaks world record for ...
12:46 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Pakistan's climber Asad Memon first Asian to ...
12:28 PM | 16 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan wishes to keep her love life under wraps (VIDEO)
04:18 PM | 17 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr