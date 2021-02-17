Mahira Khan wishes to keep her love life under wraps (VIDEO)

Mahira Khan is an elite female superstar of Pakistan with her unmatched stardom and blockbuster projects. Despite being a very private person and keeping her personal life under rugs, Khan opened up about her relationship with Salim Karim.

Preferring to keep it out of the limelight, the Lollywood diva emphasised that she wished to keep her love life under wraps in her recent appearance on the talk show Ghabrana Mana Hai.

She told host Vasay Chaudhry that she wouldn’t have confirmed the relationship during her chat last year with designer HSY if the name hadn’t slipped from his mouth.

“To be very honest I didn’t choose him or anyone else. I don’t wanna talk about my personal life at all. But because Sheru knew him and I said I don’t want to talk about it, but as we proceeded the name slipped out of his mouth,” she said.

“I am not someone who is going to deny something which is the truth,” she added.

On the work front, Khan has announced her production venture by Soul Fry Films with Nina Kashif.