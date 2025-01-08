Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Mahira Khan radiates elegance in Indian designer Manish Malhotra’s Golden Lehenga

KARACHI – Lollywood queen Mahira Khan mastered the art of styling and she has once again mesmerized her fans with golden lehenga at Sheheryar Munawar’s wedding.

The Raees star shared a breathtaking video of herself in the outfit, which beautifully combines traditional and modern elements, showcasing her timeless style. The lehenga, designed by renowned designer Manish Malhotra, features intricate embroidery and a stunning backless blouse with half sleeves and a round neckline.

Khan paired it with delicate jewelry, completing her ensemble with a netted dupatta, styled elegantly over one shoulder. Her choice of simple gold earrings and bangles added a touch of sophistication to her overall look.

 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

To complete her look, she carried light blush, defined brows, and nude lipstick, giving her a natural yet glamorous finish. Her hair was styled in soft waves, parted in the middle, which further complemented her glittery outfit.

Fans also found out that Mahira’s golden lehenga cost around Rs2.6 million.

