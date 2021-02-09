WATCH – Indian extremist Shiv Sena workers hurl ink at ruling party leader’s face, force him to parade in ‘Saree’
NEW DELHI – Fascist and extremist political party, Shiv Sena workers on Sunday smeared the face of the ruling party leader in Maharashtra after he criticised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
A video shared on social media shows the attackers blackening the face of Shirish Katekar, a leader of BJP, and forcing him to wear a Saree - a female outfit. He can also be seen parading forcefully by the attackers on the streets of Solapur, while police attempted to ward them off.
#WATCH I Maharashtra: Shiv Sena workers allegedly pour black ink on a BJP leader and forced him to wear a saree after the latter criticised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in Solapur pic.twitter.com/gdtL9gChT1— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021
Justifying the humiliation and attack, the extremist party worker blamed the victim for provoking them by using objectionable words against their CM.
Leaders all over India condemned the attack and urged authorities to take action against the extremist workers of RSS.
Earlier in 2020, six of the workers of the right-wing Marathi regional political party tortured retired Navy officer Madan Sharma after he forwarded a cartoon of CM Thackeray.
