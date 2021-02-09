'Made in Pakistan' – Local manufacturing of smartphones started under economic zone facility
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan has started local manufacturing of mobile phones as the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved the policy moved by the Ministry of Industries and Production.
Provincial Minister of Punjab for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal while sharing the update said, "Made in Pakistan Mobiles are a reality now. Mobile's Faisalabad Economic Zone facility has started production of smartphones and more companies to follow soon InshaAllah."
Implementation of Mobile Manufacturing Policy under Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is delivering results, he added in the tweet.
Made in ???????? Mobiles are a reality now
VIVO Mobile's Faisalabad Economic Zone facility has started production of smartphones & more companies to follow soon InshaAllah
Implementation of Mobile Manufacturing Policy under PM @ImranKhanPTI & CM @UsmanAKBuzdar is delivering results! pic.twitter.com/QvMOoYEtCG— Mian Aslam Iqbal (@MMAslamIqbal) February 8, 2021
The Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy will promote local manufacturing and assembly of mobile handsets in Pakistan.
Smart Office – Pakistan to launch WhatsApp-like ... 11:46 AM | 16 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is to launch its own WhatsApp-like messaging application by June this year which will be ...
- Lahore Police officers barred from taking, posting pictures in uniform03:40 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
- PU announces MA/MSc Part-I examination 2020 schedule03:17 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
-
- Pakistan approves emergency use of Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine02:40 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
- Fawad Chaudhry’s wife launches fashion label after their daughter's ...02:28 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
-
- Tipu Sharif's adopted dogs poisoned to death08:53 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
- #K2WinterSummit2021 – Pakistani celebs hope for safe return of Ali ...05:56 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021