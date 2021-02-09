'Made in Pakistan' – Local manufacturing of smartphones started under economic zone facility

LAHORE – Pakistan has started local manufacturing of mobile phones as the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved the policy moved by the Ministry of Industries and Production.

Provincial Minister of Punjab for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal while sharing the update said, "Made in Pakistan Mobiles are a reality now. Mobile's Faisalabad Economic Zone facility has started production of smartphones and more companies to follow soon InshaAllah."

Implementation of Mobile Manufacturing Policy under Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is delivering results, he added in the tweet.

Made in ???????? Mobiles are a reality now VIVO Mobile's Faisalabad Economic Zone facility has started production of smartphones & more companies to follow soon InshaAllah Implementation of Mobile Manufacturing Policy under PM @ImranKhanPTI & CM @UsmanAKBuzdar is delivering results! pic.twitter.com/QvMOoYEtCG — Mian Aslam Iqbal (@MMAslamIqbal) February 8, 2021

The Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy will promote local manufacturing and assembly of mobile handsets in Pakistan.