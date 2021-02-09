'Made in Pakistan' – Local manufacturing of smartphones started under economic zone facility
Web Desk
12:45 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
'Made in Pakistan' – Local manufacturing of smartphones started under economic zone facility
LAHORE – Pakistan has started local manufacturing of mobile phones as the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved the policy moved by the Ministry of Industries and Production.

Provincial Minister of Punjab for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal while sharing the update said, "Made in Pakistan Mobiles are a reality now. Mobile's Faisalabad Economic Zone facility has started production of smartphones and more companies to follow soon InshaAllah."

Implementation of Mobile Manufacturing Policy under Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is delivering results, he added in the tweet.

The Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy will promote local manufacturing and assembly of mobile handsets in Pakistan.

