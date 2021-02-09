Get your car financed and avail unmatched benefits

When buying a car, there are two things you can do. Pay in cash or pay through a car finance loan. Now as technical and difficult as it may sound, car financing loan is an easy and convenient way of owning a car. This module has been proven to be more beneficial and convenient for the consumer.

Car financing module makes the process of buying a vehicle more affordable and accessible, you don’t have to worry about gathering a big amount in order to buy your favourite car or the one you need. With car financing, you can simply borrow the amount of the car, buy the car and then eventually pay it back in a periodically structured tenure which would be set according to your convenience.

Things don’t stop at that when you’re talking about Pak Suzuki’s car financing. What different do they offer? This is the question you should be asking. Now, to attract more and more people to this new way of financing a car, apart from giving a car financing module, Pak Suzuki put in some offers and deals.

The offer is that if you get your car financed via Pak Suzuki Authorized Dealership, you will save up to Rs. 159,577* in terms of

i) Free registration

ii) Free maintenance

iii) Special mark-up rates up to KIBOR +3

iv) Special insurance rates up to 1.99%

v) Preferred delivery of your car in the selected model

All of this comes with one more added benefit which is a hassle-free execution of a car financing plan. All that needs to be done, Pak Suzuki will do it for you. Think of it as a one-stop solution window to get your car financed.

For further information visit your nearest authorized dealership.

*Offer is valid only on WagonR VXL & Alto AGS only with partners banks.

Suzuki Dealership: One window solution for all your auto-related needs.

Book Now: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1r_uvgHM4Oj8mCF7STNMhhy67N_YC5uskB6acOFP2wDA/edit