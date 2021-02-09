Shutdown in IIOJK to pay tribute to Afzal Guru on 8th martyrdom anniversary

SRINAGAR – Parts of the Indian occupied Kashmir observed shutter down strike to mark the eighth martyrdom anniversary of Afzal Guru.

Hurriyat leaders urged people to observe a complete strike on 9th and 11th (Maqbool Bhat Day) February said that these great sons of Kashmir valley sacrificed their lives for the future generations.

Shops and business establishments are closed while traffic is off the road to pay tribute to the valiant freedom fighters. Meanwhile, thousands of Indian armed forces personnel are patrolling the deserted valley.

A shutdown is being observed on Tuesday in Shopian & many other parts of the Kashmir valley on the anniversary of Afzal Guroo who was hanged inside Tihar Jail on 9 February, 2013. pic.twitter.com/9py8irk950 — Qazi Shibli (قاضی شبلی) (@QaziShibli) February 9, 2021

Posters were also put up by the liberation alliance. The posters carried pictures of late Muhammad Maqbool Bhat and Muhammad Afzal Guru cited We are the custodians of the blood of thousands of Kashmiri martyrs and would not rest until settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

India had hanged Afzal Guru in Tihar Jail on 9th February 2013 and Muhammad Maqbool Butt in the same jail on 11th February 1984. The bodies remain buried in the premises of the Tihar jail.