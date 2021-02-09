Shutdown in IIOJK to pay tribute to Afzal Guru on 8th martyrdom anniversary
Share
SRINAGAR – Parts of the Indian occupied Kashmir observed shutter down strike to mark the eighth martyrdom anniversary of Afzal Guru.
Hurriyat leaders urged people to observe a complete strike on 9th and 11th (Maqbool Bhat Day) February said that these great sons of Kashmir valley sacrificed their lives for the future generations.
Shops and business establishments are closed while traffic is off the road to pay tribute to the valiant freedom fighters. Meanwhile, thousands of Indian armed forces personnel are patrolling the deserted valley.
A shutdown is being observed on Tuesday in Shopian & many other parts of the Kashmir valley on the anniversary of Afzal Guroo who was hanged inside Tihar Jail on 9 February, 2013. pic.twitter.com/9py8irk950— Qazi Shibli (قاضی شبلی) (@QaziShibli) February 9, 2021
Posters were also put up by the liberation alliance. The posters carried pictures of late Muhammad Maqbool Bhat and Muhammad Afzal Guru cited We are the custodians of the blood of thousands of Kashmiri martyrs and would not rest until settlement of the Kashmir dispute.
India had hanged Afzal Guru in Tihar Jail on 9th February 2013 and Muhammad Maqbool Butt in the same jail on 11th February 1984. The bodies remain buried in the premises of the Tihar jail.
India turns IIOJK into largest open-air prison in ... 12:20 PM | 6 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been ...
- Lahore Police officers barred from taking, posting pictures in uniform03:40 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
- PU announces MA/MSc Part-I examination 2020 schedule03:17 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
-
- Pakistan approves emergency use of Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine02:40 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
- Fawad Chaudhry’s wife launches fashion label after their daughter's ...02:28 PM | 9 Feb, 2021
-
- Tipu Sharif's adopted dogs poisoned to death08:53 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
- #K2WinterSummit2021 – Pakistani celebs hope for safe return of Ali ...05:56 PM | 8 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021