Peshawar TikToker Alisha007 issues tearful apology after arrest for posting vulgar content

PESHAWAR – Police in KP capital swooped in on infamous TikTok star Alisha007, arresting her from Gulbhar Town for posting “objectionable” content.

The online sensation, who amassed tens of thousands of views across TikTok and Facebook, suddenly found herself in the middle of a storm as law enforcers filed a formal case against her.

After dramatic arrest, Alisha shared teary-eyed video message where she admitted her mistakes, begged forgiveness from her fans, and pledged never to cross the line again. Her official Facebook page, with over 21,000 likes, has long been a hub for her growing fan base.

Yet, until now, Alisha largely stayed outside the mainstream spotlight, this controversy has catapulted her into national headlines overnight.

The scandal has set social media ablaze, with supporters and critics fiercely debating whether her arrest was justified or too extreme.

In previous years, Pakistan puts ban on TikTok but later revoked after Chinese owned platform agreed to block “immoral” content and improve moderation. The ban was imposed by Peshawar court over videos deemed against local moral values.