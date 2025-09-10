WASHINGTON – Israeli attack on Qatar sparked frenzy across the globe, showing the wild motives of Benjamin Netanyahu. Amid outrage and condemnation, US President Donald Trump denied any role in the recent Israeli attack on Qatar, saying the decision was made solely by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Distancing from the wild move, Trump said “The decision to strike Qatar was Netanyahu’s, not mine”. He mentioned directing Secretary of State Marco Rubio to finalize a defense cooperation agreement with Qatar, showing Washington’s commitment to the Gulf nation.

White House claimed that US officials had informed Qatari authorities in advance of the Israeli attack on Doha. However, Qatar rejected the assertion.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said the claims were baseless, explaining that any communication from U.S. officials came during the Israeli bombardment, not before. Al-Ansari stressed that Qatar had no prior knowledge of the strike, which targeted a building used by Hamas leaders.

The attack reportedly took place while Hamas leaders were meeting in Doha to discuss a potential ceasefire agreement regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

President Trump stressed that Qatar remains a sovereign state and a close US ally, having its role in regional peace efforts. He criticized Hamas for exploiting the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza while reaffirming Washington’s partnership with Doha.