NCOC meeting underway to discuss schools closure, other Covid restrictions

ISLAMABAD – A key meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre is in progress in the federal capital with NCOC Chief Asad Umar in the chair.

Pakistan’s top monitoring body will decide about the Covid related restrictions and whether schools should remain closed beyond May 23.

The meeting of Pakistan nerve centre on novel virus will review the prevalent situation in all provinces. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, provincial chief secretaries and other members of authorities also attended the meeting.

Reports suggest that provincial chief secretaries will brief the top officials about the current trend and the decisions will be taken on the basis of the briefings.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre announced to close all educational institutions across Pakistan till May 23 in wake of the rising trend in new Covid infections. Later, certain restrictions were eased following a review of the pandemic after Eid.

According to the latest statistics from NCOC, the death toll in south Asian country stands near 20,000 on Wednesday when new 104 deaths have been reported in a single day.

The total number of cases in the country stands at 886,184 while the positivity rate stands at 7.79% whereas about 799,951 people have recovered across Pakistan from the deadly virus so far.