Punjab approves corona allowance, martyrs' package for Rescue-1122 staff
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved an allowance and martyrs' package for Rescue-1122 staff performing duties related coronavirus pandemic, according to a notification on Sunday.
The CM said that Rescue-1122 staff members performing corona duties would be given special allowance from 1st of last month.
He added that the officers and staff members of Punjab Emergency Service would be given honorarium equal to their basic pay.
Officers and staff members of Rescue-1122 being deputed would continue to receive special allowance till eradication of corona pandemic.
Buzdar said that families of the staff members working up to grade 16 embracing martyrdom of corona would be given four million rupees financial assistance and officers working in grade 17 and above embracing martyrdom would be given 8 million rupees financial assistance.
