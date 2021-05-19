Mayra Zulfiqar shot twice and strangled, reveals post-mortem report

LAHORE – Post-mortem report of the British Pakistani woman who got 'murdered over marriage refusal' has revealed that the bullets were fired from a medium range.

According to the post-mortem report revealed on Wednesday, the 26-year-old was strangled and shot twice in the face and neck. There were torture marks on slains's neck and hands.

A police officer while speaking with a local media outlet told that ‘there was swelling on her scalp and multiple strands of hair were found on her clothes.

On Tuesday, Iqra, the flatmate of the deceased recorded her statement. She added that Mayra was an Instagram star with more than 10,000 followers.

Adding that, she had gone out with two friends Sajal and Ali on the night Mayra was murdered. Mayra wanted to go to her grandmother’s house but Sajal insisted so she stayed.

Earlier, the prime suspect Saad Ammer Butt also recorded his statement in a Lahore court. He has been granted interim bail in the case after appearing before a trial court and denied the murder charges. He said that he was friends with Mayra but they stopped talking after an argument.

Butt also revealed that the deceased even tried to file a kidnapping complaint against him after their fight. He said that he stopped talking to her after this as she started spending time with another suspect Zahid Jadoon.

Mayra Zulfiqar, originally from Feltham in southwest London, was found dead earlier this month at her rented house in Lahore’s DHA. The 25-year-old had returned to Lahore from Britain alone around two months back and was staying with her friends Iqra and Zahir Jadoon in a rented place.

The woman’s friend was living in her adjoining room at the upper portion of the house. A domestic helper found her dead body when she went to clean the room.

Four suspects have been nominated in the case, including 26-year-old deceased’s friends Zahir Jadoon, Saad Ameer Butt, and two unknown accused.