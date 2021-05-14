COVID-19: Pakistan extends schools closure till May 23

ISLAMABAD -The federal government has decided to extend the closure of all educational institutions across Pakistan as country battles with third wave of the pandemic.

A notification issued by the Federal Directorate of Education on Friday said that schools will remain closed till May 23 instead of previously announced May 17.

Physical classes were suspended last month after country faced deteriorating situation of COVID-19 amid spread of British and Brazilian strains in the country.

On April 27, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced the cancellation of all exams till June 15 in the light of the recommendations made by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Pakistan on Friday witnessed a slight decline in the Covid deaths as 48 people lost their lives due to the third wave while 3,265 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, figures of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) cited.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 19,384 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 873,220.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,123 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 780,438. As of Friday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 73,398, while the positivity rate was dropped at 8.19 percent.

At least 296,364 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 324,106 in Punjab 126,403 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 78,969 in Islamabad, 23,778 in Balochistan, 18,186 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,414 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

