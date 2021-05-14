Pakistan announces special tax concessions on oxygen, cylinders
ISLAMABAD – The Federal cabinet has decided to give 180 days special tax concessions on oxygen, cylinders and all related products in view of the need for oxygen in the current coronavirus situation.
In a tweet, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that this decision will come into effect immediately.
کرونا کی موجودہ صورتحال میں آکسیجن کی ضرورت کے پیش نظرکابینہ نے خصوصی فیصلے کے تحت آکسیجن،سلنڈرز اور اس سے جڑی تمام مصنوعات پر180 دن کی خصوصی ٹیکس مراعات کا فیصلہ کیا ہے، یہ فیصلہ فوری طور پر نافذالععمل ہو گا۔گزشتہ ایک سال میں پاکستان نے آکسیجن کی پیداوار میں دگنا اضافہ کیا ہے— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 14, 2021
Pakistan has doubled its oxygen production during past one year.
