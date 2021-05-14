Pakistan announces special tax concessions on oxygen, cylinders
Web Desk
06:09 PM | 14 May, 2021
Pakistan announces special tax concessions on oxygen, cylinders
ISLAMABAD – The Federal cabinet has decided to give 180 days special tax concessions on oxygen, cylinders and all related products in view of the need for oxygen in the current coronavirus situation.

In a tweet, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that this decision will come into effect immediately.

Pakistan has doubled its oxygen production during past one year.

