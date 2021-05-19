Pakistan logs 3,256 new Covid-19 cases, 104 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 104 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,256 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 19,856 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 886,184.

Statistics 19 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 41,771

Positive Cases: 3256

Positivity % : 7.79%

Deaths : 104 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 19, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,440 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 799,951. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 66,377, while the positivity rate was recorded at 7.79 percent.

At least 301,247 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 329,913 in Punjab 127,609 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 79,552 in Islamabad, 24,064 in Balochistan, 18,360 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,439 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 9,563 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,835 in Sindh, 3,827 in KP, 735 in Islamabad, 519 in Azad Kashmir, 270 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 41,771 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 12,552,33 since the first case was reported.