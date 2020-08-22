Pakistan reports 12 new deaths from coronavirus
Web Desk
05:19 PM | 22 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Saturday confirmed the death of 12 people from the novel coronavirus, taking to total COVID-19 related fatalities to 6,231 since the pandemic started earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the number of patients recovered from the illness in Pakistan has reached 275,317 making it a significant count.

According to the latest statistics, there are now only 10,626 active cases in the country while the total number of infections so far stands above 292,000.

During the last twenty-four hours, 586 new cases surfaced with 10 deaths reported while 25,537 coronavirus tests were carried out during this period.

