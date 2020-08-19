BNP chief Akhtar Mengal tests positive for coronavirus
Web Desk
11:00 PM | 19 Aug, 2020
BNP chief Akhtar Mengal tests positive for coronavirus
Share

ISLAMABAD - Balochistan National Party (BNP) president Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus. 

The Member of National Assembly confirmed the development on his Twitter handle. 

He further wrote, “I request everyone who has interacted with me to get tested immediately”.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and other political leaders have extended wishes for his speedy recovery. 

A total of 272,278 patients have recovered from coronavirus in Pakistan.

According to the latest statistics, the total active Covid-19 cases in the country are now 12,116.

Another 613 cases surfaced during the last twenty-four hours with at least 11 deaths reported. Some 22,859 tests were carried out during this period.

So far, the South Asian country has reported a total of 290,445 infections while more than 6,200 people have died from the illness developed from COVID-19.

More From This Category
Pakistan Embassy launches Run for Kashmir ...
11:34 AM | 20 Aug, 2020
Rain-wind-thundershowers forecast for Punjab, ...
10:56 AM | 20 Aug, 2020
Joint session of parliament to be held in ...
10:26 AM | 20 Aug, 2020
Rashid Minhas lived up to great traditions of PAF ...
10:05 AM | 20 Aug, 2020
Pakistan observes 49th martyrdom anniversary of ...
09:38 AM | 20 Aug, 2020
PM Imran directs to devise plan for speedy ...
08:47 AM | 20 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Remembering Shaukat Hussain Rizvi on 21st death anniversary
06:05 PM | 19 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr