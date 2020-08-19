BNP chief Akhtar Mengal tests positive for coronavirus
ISLAMABAD - Balochistan National Party (BNP) president Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus.
The Member of National Assembly confirmed the development on his Twitter handle.
He further wrote, “I request everyone who has interacted with me to get tested immediately”.
I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I request everyone who has interacted with me to get tested immediately.— Akhtar Mengal (@sakhtarmengal) August 19, 2020
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and other political leaders have extended wishes for his speedy recovery.
A total of 272,278 patients have recovered from coronavirus in Pakistan.
According to the latest statistics, the total active Covid-19 cases in the country are now 12,116.
Another 613 cases surfaced during the last twenty-four hours with at least 11 deaths reported. Some 22,859 tests were carried out during this period.
So far, the South Asian country has reported a total of 290,445 infections while more than 6,200 people have died from the illness developed from COVID-19.
