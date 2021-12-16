PAKvWI: Pakistan clean sweep West Indies in T20I series
KARACHI – Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan guided Pakistan to a bag seven-wicket win over West Indies in the third T20, completing their clean sweep in three-match series at National Stadium Karachi on Thursday.
Pakistan chased down the tough target of 208 runs in 18.5 overs, with the skipper making 79 and Rizwan 87 scores. Asif Ali made unbeaten 20 runs in the match.
West Indies top order also displayed an impressive game during their inning. The opening pair of the visiting team – Brandon King (43) and Shamrah Brooks (49) – gave a strong opening stand that built confidence among the next players.
Nicholos Pooran remained the highest scorer with 64 runs while Darren Bravo smashed unbeaten 34 runs to post a tough total.
On Pakistan's side, Mohammad Wasim Jr took two wickets while Shahnawaz Dahani claimed one wicket, his firth in international cricket.
Earlier, West Indies won the toss and decided to bat first.
There was uncertainty loomed over the match after three players and two members of the visitor’s staff test positive for Covid-19.
Cricket Windies in a recent tweet said Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, and Justin Greaves, along with assistant coach Roddy Estwick and physician Dr. Akshai Mansingh have contracted the novel disease and must remain in self-isolation until they return a negative result.
A further five members of the West Indies touring party have tested positive for COVID-19 | More below: https://t.co/lOhSH1UdIu— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 16, 2021
Later, all of the Windies players and officials tested negative for the virus, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the third T20 will be played as per schedule.
Green Shirts have taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series, winning the first two games. After the T20I series, the teams are slated to play three ODIs as part of the Cricket World Cup Super League, from December 18.
PAKvWI: Pakistan seal T20I series win over Windies 10:05 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistan on Tuesday thrashed West Indies by 9 runs in second of the three-match T20 International ...
Tour schedule
December 13: 1st T20I, Karachi – Pakistan won by 63 runs
December 14: 2nd T20I, Karachi – Pakistan won by 9 runs
December 16: 3rd T20I, Karachi
December 18: 1st ODI, Karachi
December 20: 2nd ODI, Karachi
December 22: 3rd ODI, Karachi
Pakistan make history with 18th T20I win in a ... 01:27 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
LAHORE – Men in Green achieved another feat after winning the first game against West Indies as they become the ...
