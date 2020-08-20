PM Imran directs to devise plan for speedy development of tourist destinations
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to devise a strategy and plan for the promotion and development of tourist destinations to launch them immediately.
Speaking at a high-level meeting on promotion of tourism in the country in Islamabad, the premier said that Pakistan has immense tourism potential and our aim is to develop tourist spots, reflective of our culture and social values.
He said promotion of tourism will accelerate the economic process and create employment opportunities for the people.
He also stressed the need to take effective measures for positive utilization of state owned properties, including historical buildings, guest houses, and governor houses.
On the directions of the Prime Minister, it was decided to set up a National Coordination Committee for promotion of Tourism and to improve inter-provincial interaction and coordination and to establish tourism authority in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on urgent basis.
