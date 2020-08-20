PM Imran directs to devise plan for speedy development of tourist destinations 

08:47 AM | 20 Aug, 2020
PM Imran directs to devise plan for speedy development of tourist destinations 
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to devise a strategy and plan for the promotion and development of tourist destinations to launch them immediately.

Speaking at a high-level meeting on promotion of tourism in the country in Islamabad, the premier said that Pakistan has immense tourism potential and our aim is to develop tourist spots, reflective of our culture and social values. 

He said promotion of tourism will accelerate the economic process and create employment opportunities for the people.

He also stressed the need to take effective measures for positive utilization of state owned properties, including historical buildings, guest houses, and governor houses.                   

On the directions of the Prime Minister, it was decided to set up a National Coordination Committee for promotion of Tourism and to improve inter-provincial interaction and coordination and to establish tourism authority in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on urgent basis.

More From This Category
70-year-old woman injured in Indian firing along ...
11:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Jordan envoy meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s ...
10:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Muharram moon sighted, Ashura on August 30
07:34 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
PM launches Sehat Insaf Card for every family of ...
06:51 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Senator Hasil Khan Bizenjo dies in Karachi
06:32 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Sindh cabinet approves creation of another ...
06:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zara Noor Abbas congratulates Bushra Ansari on being honoured with Sitara-I-Imtiaz
06:24 PM | 20 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr