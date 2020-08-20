Pakistan observes 49th martyrdom anniversary of Rashid Minhas today

ISLAMABAD - The 49th death anniversary of the youngest Pakistan Air Force (PAF) officer, Nishan-e-Haider, Rashid Minhas is being observed today (Thursday).

Rashid Minhas was born on 17 February 1951 in Karachi and was commissioned as a GD-Pilot in the PAF in March 1971.

On 20 August 1971 during a routine training mission on a T-33 Jet trainer, Rashid Minhas was stopped by an instructor Flight Lieutenant Mati-ur-Rehman who got into the instructor’s seat, seized control and tried to fly the jet to India.

He was awarded the military’s highest honour Nishan-e-Haider posthumously for his bravery.