Pakistan observes 49th martyrdom anniversary of Rashid Minhas today

09:38 AM | 20 Aug, 2020
Pakistan observes 49th martyrdom anniversary of Rashid Minhas today
Share

ISLAMABAD - The 49th death anniversary of the youngest Pakistan Air Force (PAF) officer, Nishan-e-Haider, Rashid Minhas is being observed today (Thursday).

Rashid Minhas was born on 17 February 1951 in Karachi and was commissioned as a GD-Pilot in the PAF in March 1971.

On 20 August 1971 during a routine training mission on a T-33 Jet trainer, Rashid Minhas was stopped by an instructor Flight Lieutenant Mati-ur-Rehman who got into the instructor’s seat, seized control and tried to fly the jet to India.

He was awarded the military’s highest honour Nishan-e-Haider posthumously for his bravery.

More From This Category
70-year-old woman injured in Indian firing along ...
11:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Jordan envoy meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s ...
10:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Muharram moon sighted, Ashura on August 30
07:34 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
PM launches Sehat Insaf Card for every family of ...
06:51 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Senator Hasil Khan Bizenjo dies in Karachi
06:32 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Sindh cabinet approves creation of another ...
06:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zara Noor Abbas congratulates Bushra Ansari on being honoured with Sitara-I-Imtiaz
06:24 PM | 20 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr