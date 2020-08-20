Rashid Minhas lived up to great traditions of PAF serving the motherland, DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI - Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Babar Iftikhar has paid rich tribute to the bravery Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan-e -Haider) on the occasion of his 49th martyrdom anniversary.

In a tweet today (Thursday), DG ISPR said that "Today we remember supreme sacrifice of Pilot officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan-e -Haider) in the line of duty".