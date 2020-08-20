Rain-wind-thundershowers forecast for Punjab, KPK, Kashmir, GB and Islamabad
LAHORE - Rain-wind-thundershowers have been forecasted for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while heavy falls are expected in Upper Punjab, Upper and central Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) and Kashmir during next 12 hours.
According to met office, isolated rain is also expected in northeast Balochistan and southeastern Sindh during same period.
Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:
Islamabad, Lahore and Muzaffarabad 24 degree centigrade, Karachi 30, Peshawar and Quetta 26, Murree and Rawlakot 18 and Gilgit 19 degree centigrade.
According to Met Office forecast about Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), the weather in Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla will be partly cloudy with chances of rain-thundershowers while in Leh it will be partly cloudy.
Temperature recorded this morning in Srinagar and Pulwama 20, Jammu 24, Leh 12, Anantnag 21, Shopian 18 and Baramulla 19 degree centigrade.
