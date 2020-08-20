Joint session of parliament to be held in Islamabad today
10:26 AM | 20 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the joint session of parliament at the parliament house in Islamabad today (Thursday).
The session will be held at 05:00pm in the evening.
