Joint session of parliament to be held in Islamabad today

10:26 AM | 20 Aug, 2020
Joint session of parliament to be held in Islamabad today
Share

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the joint session of parliament at the parliament house in Islamabad today (Thursday).

The session will be held at 05:00pm in the evening.

More From This Category
70-year-old woman injured in Indian firing along ...
11:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Jordan envoy meets COAS Bajwa, hails Pakistan’s ...
10:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Muharram moon sighted, Ashura on August 30
07:34 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
PM launches Sehat Insaf Card for every family of ...
06:51 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Senator Hasil Khan Bizenjo dies in Karachi
06:32 PM | 20 Aug, 2020
Sindh cabinet approves creation of another ...
06:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zara Noor Abbas congratulates Bushra Ansari on being honoured with Sitara-I-Imtiaz
06:24 PM | 20 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr