Pakistan shortlists 17 players for T20Is against England
Web Desk
05:46 PM | 22 Aug, 2020
SOUTHAMPTON – Teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah was amongst 17 players Pakistan shortlisted for the three T20Is against England.

The Babar Azam-led team will play Eoin Morgan’s England at Old Trafford, Manchester, from 28 August to 1 September.

Pakistan squad for England T20Is: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz.

