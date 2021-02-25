Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,361 new cases, 64 deaths
09:02 AM | 25 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 64 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,361 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 12,772 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 575,941.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,681 patients have recovered from the virus while the total recoveries stand at 539,888. The total count of active cases is 23,281.

At least 257,089 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 169,474 in Punjab 71,490 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 43,901 in Islamabad, 19,010 in Balochistan, 10,022 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,955 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 5,308 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,315 in Sindh, 2,058 in KP, 494 in Islamabad, 296 in Azad Kashmir, 199 in Balochistan, and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 40,906 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 8,831,892 samples have been tested so far.

