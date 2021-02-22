Top Pakistani health official feels fine after first COVID-19 dose

ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Monday announced that he had received the first jab of the China’s Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine.

He made the announcement on Twitter and urged healthcare workers below the age of 60 to get themselves vaccinated.

"I registered myself as a healthcare worker on http://Covid.gov.pk/vaccine and received a PIN & instructions. Got my 1st dose of vaccine (Sinopharm) today & feeling fine," he tweeted.

Talking about the vaccination process or healthcare workers over the age of 60, "If you are a healthcare worker and over the age of 60, please send your CNIC to 1166 and you will be vaccinated using the AstraZeneca vaccine in early March, inshallah".

The federal government on Sunday announced it has opened registration of general healthcare workers and supporting staff related with the medical profession and health service delivery for COVID-19 vaccination.

Not just frontlines but all supporting staff and general health workers can now go to www.covid.gov.pk/vaccine and register for coronavirus vaccination while following instructions.

An official of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination said that nurses, dentists, doctors, pharmacists, allied health professionals like physical therapists, lab technologists and others besides those who work in clinical settings, in direct contact with patients like security, receptionists, porters, cashiers, cleaning staff and ambulance drivers are included in this phase.

Meanwhile, the South Asian country is going for next phase of COVID-19 vaccination with the arrival of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in early March.

Pakistani officials are asking all those 60 years of age and older to begin registration while sending Computerized National Identity Card number as SMS to 1166 on which they will receive instructions for next steps.

Meanwhile, a total of 72,882 front line healthcare workers had been vaccinated so far across the country.

A total of 5.6 million Covid vaccine doses would reach Pakistan by end March 21 out of which 2.8 million doses of Gavi-Covax were expected to reach by first week of March 21 and 2.8 million doses by second week of March while 21. 17.1 million doses would reach Pakistan by end of June 21.