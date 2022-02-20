Queen Elizabeth, 95, tests positive for COVID-19

LONDON – Queen Elizabeth, 95, has tested positive for COVID and is experiencing mild symptoms, the Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," it added in a statement.

The 95 year old monarch had been in contact with her eldest son and heir Charles, the Prince of Wales, who tested positive last week.

I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 20, 2022

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a tweet, wished his country's sovereign "a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Born in 1926, she is the longest-reigning monarch in British history.