Four killed in Kabul mosque suicide blast

06:15 PM | 5 Oct, 2022
Four killed in Kabul mosque suicide blast
Source: social media
Share

KABUL – A huge explosion ripped through a mosque near heavily fortified compound of interior ministry in the Afghanistan capital city of Kabu on Wednesday.   

Reports said that four people were killed on the support while over 20 people have been shifted to nearby hospital, with some are in critical condition.

The mosque is used by visitors and by officials of the interior ministry.

The blast comes after a suicide explosion on Friday killed 53 people in a Kabul classroom, including 46 girls and women.

The suicide attack at the educational institute in Dasht-e-Barchi area took place at a time when an entrance exam was taking place inside the institution.

Prominent Taliban cleric Rahimullah Haqqani ... 09:32 PM | 11 Aug, 2022

KABUL – Influential Taliban cleric, Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani, was killed in a suicide attack in a seminary in ...

More From This Category
US, Denmark scientists win Nobel Prize in ...
07:05 PM | 5 Oct, 2022
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of physically ...
07:57 PM | 5 Oct, 2022
Israeli settlers desecrate historic Palestinian ...
05:23 PM | 5 Oct, 2022
Indian army pilot killed as ageing chopper ...
01:50 PM | 5 Oct, 2022
Google celebrates World Teachers Day with ...
01:28 PM | 5 Oct, 2022
Stranded Pakistanis return home as Iran reopens ...
09:11 PM | 4 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of physically abusing her on a private plane
07:57 PM | 5 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr