Pakistan reach 259/5 on Day 1 of second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – The first day of the second and final Test between Pakistan and South Africa ended with Pakistan scoring 259 for 5.

The match, being played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, saw Pakistan captain Shan Masood win the toss and opt to bat first.

Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq opened the innings for Pakistan. Imam was bowled by Harmer for 17, while Shafique scored a solid 57 runs. Captain Shan Masood led from the front with 87, while Babar Azam made 16 and Mohammad Rizwan 19 before being dismissed. Saud Shakeel remained unbeaten on 42 alongside Salman Ali Agha on 10.

At stumps on Day 1, Pakistan had reached 259 for 5. For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer took two wickets each, while Kagiso Rabada claimed one.

Earlier, at the toss, Shan Masood announced one change in the lineup — Asif Afridi was included in place of Hasan Ali and made his Test debut. Shaheen Afridi presented him with his Test cap. At 38 years and 299 days old, Asif became one of the oldest debutants for Pakistan.

South Africa’s captain Aiden Markram said his side would also have chosen to bat first. The visitors made two changes, bringing in Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen.

Pakistan lead the two-match Test series 1-0 after defeating South Africa by 93 runs in the Lahore Test.