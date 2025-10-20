Bollywood actor Asrani passes away at 84 after prolonged illness

India’s legendary actor Asrani has passed away at the age of 84.

According to Indian media, veteran Hindi cinema actor Shri Govardhan Asrani died this evening in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. His nephew confirmed the news of his death.

With a remarkable career spanning over five decades, Asrani gave countless memorable performances in Hindi cinema and earned a special place in the hearts of audiences.

Asrani’s acting journey lasted more than 50 years, during which he appeared in over 350 films, gaining fame for his comic and supporting roles that defined his identity in Indian cinema.

The 1970s marked the golden era of his career when he became one of the most popular and dependable character actors.

He appeared in several iconic films, including Mere Apne, Koshish, Bawarchi, Parichay, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Chhoti Si Baat, Rafu Chakkar, and Sholay, where his role as the eccentric jail warden remains unforgettable.

He also earned acclaim for his performances in Dhamaal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Bunty Aur Babli 2. Known for his impeccable comic timing and unique dialogue delivery, Asrani established himself as an exceptional artist.

Following his passing, tributes have poured in from across the entertainment industry, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of the veteran actor.