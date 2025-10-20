Passenger arrested for Sexual Misconduct on Hyderabad Flight

BEIJING – A male passenger has been arrested for allegedly touching female passenger inappropriately on flight to Hyderabad.

The incident occurred last week when accused, who is employed in Chennai and traveling to Hyderabad, was seated next to a woman and her husband. While asleep, he allegedly touched woman and immediately noticed the act and raised an alarm, alerting fellow passengers.

Upon landing, the victim lodged formal complaint with Indian police, prompting the registration of a case under relevant sections of the BNS. The accused claimed that the contact was accidental, but the investigation is ongoing.

Details about the airline remain unknown, and no official statement had been released by the carrier as of 1 pm Sunday.

This shocking incident comes just a month after a similar episode, when a drunk passenger, claiming to be an army officer, harassed a fellow traveler on a Colombo-to-Delhi flight.

He reportedly made lewd gestures toward the crew and other passengers before being handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) upon arrival at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Authorities continue to warn passengers about the rising cases of mid-air misconduct, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and immediate reporting.