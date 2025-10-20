Court restores Arshad ‘Chaiwala’ Khan’s CNIC, declares him Pakistani citizen

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench has ordered the restoration of Arshad Khan, popularly known as “Chaiwala,”’s national identity card.

Following the court’s directive, NADRA reinstated Arshad Khan’s ID card, and its verification board confirmed his Pakistani citizenship.

According to lawyer Umer Ijaz Gilani, the NADRA verification board certified that Arshad Khan and his family are Pakistani citizens.

The court remarked that blocking a citizen’s ID card or passport is a violation of constitutional rights.

The court disposed of the case after the petitioner’s request. It is worth mentioning that NADRA had previously blocked Arshad Khan’s passport and identity card amid questions over his nationality.