PM Shehbaz announces Rs150 million cash prize, Hilal-e-Imtiaz for Arshad Nadeem

Web Desk
10:58 PM | 13 Aug, 2024
arshad nadeem
Source: Social media

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted a grand dinner to honor Pakistan’s celebrated javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Upon arriving at the Prime Minister House for the event, Nadeem, along with his mother and family, received a warm and festive welcome from the Prime Minister. During the ceremony following the dinner, PM Shehbaz announced a prize of Rs150 million to recognize Nadeem's remarkable achievement, as the country continues to celebrate his success ahead of Independence Day on August 14.

The Prime Minister praised Nadeem for setting a new record and securing the gold medal, and also declared that a road leading from F10 to F9 in Islamabad will be named after Nadeem as a special tribute to his achievements.

In addition, PM Shehbaz announced that Nadeem will be honored with the second-highest civilian award, Hilal-i-Imtiaz. He also revealed plans to establish the "Arshad Nadeem High Performance Academy" at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad to provide training for young athletes in preparation for the 2028 Olympics.

A sports endowment fund of Rs1 million will also be created to support players, address the needs of retired athletes, and enhance training opportunities.

Earlier, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, along with other cabinet members including Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Media Badar Shahbaz, and Principal Information Officer Mubashir Hassan, warmly welcomed Nadeem and his family at Nur Khan Airbase.
 

