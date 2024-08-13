Search

Sports

Ricky Ponting reacts to Jason Gillespie's appointment as Pakistan's Test coach

Web Desk
11:29 PM | 13 Aug, 2024
Ricky Ponting reacts to Jason Gillespie's appointment as Pakistan's Test coach
Source: File photos

Veteran cricketer and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has praised Jason Gillespie's appointment as Pakistan's Test coach, highlighting the former pacer's impressive coaching record with every team he has managed.

"[Jason] Gillespie is somewhat like Gautam Gambhir in that his coaching record has been consistently strong wherever he has been. He will undoubtedly face some challenges, but he is a thoughtful and reserved individual who approaches his work in his own way," Ponting remarked.

Gillespie, who was named Pakistan’s red-ball coach prior to the T20 World Cup 2024, will take on his first assignment with the team in the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Ponting mentioned that he and other former teammates have congratulated Gillespie via WhatsApp groups, extending their best wishes for his new role.

He also drew a comparison between Gillespie and India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir, noting that while Gillespie will encounter some challenges with the Pakistan team, he is well-regarded for his coaching abilities.

Ponting expressed that the recent changes in Pakistan’s coaching staff were not unexpected, given the team’s disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup, where Babar Azam’s side was eliminated in the group stage for the first time in the tournament’s history.

"Honestly, I’m not surprised by the extent of changes in the coaching setup. Despite it being a different format, their T20 World Cup performance was underwhelming. If changes aren’t made, you can’t expect different results," Ponting added.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

11:53 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Test series

11:29 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Ricky Ponting reacts to Jason Gillespie's appointment as Pakistan's ...

10:58 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

PM Shehbaz announces Rs150 million cash prize, Hilal-e-Imtiaz for ...

08:45 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Postage stamp with Arshad Nadeem's picture issued ahead of ...

07:24 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

6th Pakistan International Veterans Football Mela kicks off today at ...

11:28 AM | 13 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh Test team lands in Pakistan for upcoming series

Sports

12:51 AM | 11 Aug, 2024

Arshad Nadeem receives hero's welcome at Lahore airport

10:25 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Paris Olympics 2024: How Pakistan left India behind on points table!

09:16 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh announce squad for Pakistan tour 

05:04 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Ticket prices announced for Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series

Advertisement

Latest

11:53 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Test series

Gold & Silver

03:26 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Gold registers gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 13 August 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 13, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Tuesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.2 and selling rate was 305.35.

British Pound rate stayed at 355.1 for buying, and 357.10 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal howvered around 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Exchange Rates 13 August
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2  280.5 
Euro EUR 303.2  305.35
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.10 357.10 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8  76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 183.4 187
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.12 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Baht THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: