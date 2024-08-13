Ricky Ponting reacts to Jason Gillespie's appointment as Pakistan's Test coach

Veteran cricketer and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has praised Jason Gillespie's appointment as Pakistan's Test coach, highlighting the former pacer's impressive coaching record with every team he has managed.

"[Jason] Gillespie is somewhat like Gautam Gambhir in that his coaching record has been consistently strong wherever he has been. He will undoubtedly face some challenges, but he is a thoughtful and reserved individual who approaches his work in his own way," Ponting remarked.

Gillespie, who was named Pakistan’s red-ball coach prior to the T20 World Cup 2024, will take on his first assignment with the team in the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Ponting mentioned that he and other former teammates have congratulated Gillespie via WhatsApp groups, extending their best wishes for his new role.

He also drew a comparison between Gillespie and India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir, noting that while Gillespie will encounter some challenges with the Pakistan team, he is well-regarded for his coaching abilities.

Ponting expressed that the recent changes in Pakistan’s coaching staff were not unexpected, given the team’s disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup, where Babar Azam’s side was eliminated in the group stage for the first time in the tournament’s history.

"Honestly, I’m not surprised by the extent of changes in the coaching setup. Despite it being a different format, their T20 World Cup performance was underwhelming. If changes aren’t made, you can’t expect different results," Ponting added.