Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 14 August

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 14, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling US Dollar USD 279.3 280.6 Euro EUR 303.7 305.9 UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.55 357.50 U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.5 Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.60 Australian Dollar AUD 183.9 187.5 Bahrain Dinar BHD 738 744.62 Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207 China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.7 Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36 Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.43 Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55 New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15 Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34 Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82 Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14 Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3 Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75 Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35 Thai Baht THB 7.55 7.7





