Web Desk
08:55 AM | 17 Feb, 2020
Kabaddi WC 2020: President, PM congratulate Pakistan team for winning title
ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have congratulated Pakistan Kabaddi team for winning the world cup title.

In a tweet, the President called for dedicating this victory to ‘peace’ in the region and the world.

Prime Minister in his message said I feel proud for the team which brought fame to the country and the nation.

Earlier, Pakistan Kabaddi team created history when they dethroned defending champions India by 43-41 in the high-voltage tension-filled final of Kabaddi World Cup 2020 and became world kabaddi champions for the first time at Punjab Stadium.

The third place went to Iranian team which toppled Australia by a margin of 54-33.

Both Pakistan and their arch-rivals India demonstrated best kabaddi throughout the tense final match. India, with the score of 24-18, took a lead of six points in the first half.

However, Pakistan regrouped and bounced back in the second half and gradually regained their confidence and ultimately won the historic final against their strong opponents by 43-41.

Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar graced the grand closing ceremony as chief guest.

