Imamul Haq overtakes Virat Kohli in ODI rankings
Web Desk
03:09 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
Imamul Haq overtakes Virat Kohli in ODI rankings
Source: PCB
Share

Pakistan now boast the two highest-rated ODI batters in the world for the first time after in-form opener Imam-ul-Haq went past India veteran Virat Kohli, to join team-mate Babar Azam at the top of the ICC MRF Tyres Men's One Day Batter rankings.

According to a press release issued by ICC, Imam scored three half-centuries during Pakistan's recent ODI series at home against West Indies. His form was duly rewarded as he won the Player of the Series award and made a move on the latest rankings that were released on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old jumped a massive 20 rating points to move in front of Kohli and now has a career best mark of 815 rating points.

That is, of course, still well behind Babar's mark of 892, with the Pakistan captain maintaining his enormous lead at the head of the ODI batter rankings following his 17th ODI century in the opening match against West Indies.

There was some other minor moves inside the top 10, with Aaron Finch rising a spot to ninth as Australia team-mate David Warner fell to 10th - while England's Jonny Bairstow dropped two places to eighth and South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen jumped a spot to seventh.

There was more good news for Pakistan on the latest bowler rankings, as tall pacer Shaheen Afridi jumped two places to fourth following his good series with the ball against West Indies.

New Zealand quick Trent Boult remains on top of the bowler rankings, but Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood and Kiwi team-mate Matt Henry are closing in after they jumped one spot to second and third respectively.

The biggest mover on the all-rounder rankings is Oman's Zeeshan Maqsood, with the leftie jumping 13 places to 10th following a string of impressive performances in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 action.

The experienced 34-year-old scored an unbeaten century against Nepal earlier this month and then backed that up with a four-wicket haul with the ball in Oman's following match against USA.

PAKvAUS: Abdullah Shafique, Imamul Haq rewrite ... 07:22 PM | 8 Mar, 2022

RAWALPINDI – The first game between Shaheens and Kangaroos ended in a tame draw in Rawalpindi on Tuesday but ...

More From This Category
Irfan Mehsood sets 51st Guinness World Record 
01:46 PM | 14 Jun, 2022
Pakistan overtake India in latest ICC ODI ...
04:44 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
First Pakistani female mixed martial arts ...
08:09 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
Fan who ran to salute Shadab Khan booked for ...
07:15 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
PAKvWI: Pakistan clean sweep ODI series against ...
10:09 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
Shahid Afridi shares his feelings of not having a ...
01:02 PM | 12 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed share real life hacks for fitness
12:36 PM | 15 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr