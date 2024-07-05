Pakistan reach final of Asian 15-Red Snooker Championship 2024

Search

10:38 AM | 5 Jul, 2024
Pakistan’s snooker team, featuring Asjad Iqbal and Awais Munir, has qualified for the ACBS Asian 15-Red Men’s Team Snooker Championship 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with a 3-1 victory over Hong Kong.

In the semi-final, Pakistan overcame an early setback after Iqbal lost the first singles frame 47-72. Munir leveled the match by winning his frame 80-44. The team then secured a crucial victory in the doubles frame with a 99 clearance break. Iqbal sealed the win by defeating Nansen Wan 82-28 in his second singles match.

Earlier, Pakistan advanced to the semi-finals by defeating India’s Sarav Kothari and Hussain Khan with a 3-0 scoreline, recording frame scores of 63-35, 75-22, and 70-06.

Pakistan has been performing strongly throughout the tournament. On the opening day, they achieved a 3-0 victory over Saudi Arabia (2) with frame scores of 89-0 (76), 64-23, and 81-01. They then secured another 3-0 win against Myanmar to reach the quarter-finals, with frame scores of 87-39, 72-45, and 71-25.

In the championship, 18 teams were divided into six groups. The top four teams from the group stage qualify directly for the quarter-finals, while the next eight teams compete in the pre-quarter-finals, with the winners joining the top four.

