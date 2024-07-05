Pakistan reach final of Asian 15-Red Snooker Championship 2024

Pakistan’s snooker team, featuring Asjad Iqbal and Awais Munir, has qualified for the ACBS Asian 15-Red Men’s Team Snooker Championship 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with a 3-1 victory over Hong Kong.
In the semi-final, Pakistan overcame an early setback after Iqbal lost the first singles frame 47-72. Munir leveled the match by winning his frame 80-44. The team then secured a crucial victory in the doubles frame with a 99 clearance break. Iqbal sealed the win by defeating Nansen Wan 82-28 in his second singles match.
Earlier, Pakistan advanced to the semi-finals by defeating India’s Sarav Kothari and Hussain Khan with a 3-0 scoreline, recording frame scores of 63-35, 75-22, and 70-06.
Pakistan has been performing strongly throughout the tournament. On the opening day, they achieved a 3-0 victory over Saudi Arabia (2) with frame scores of 89-0 (76), 64-23, and 81-01. They then secured another 3-0 win against Myanmar to reach the quarter-finals, with frame scores of 87-39, 72-45, and 71-25.
In the championship, 18 teams were divided into six groups. The top four teams from the group stage qualify directly for the quarter-finals, while the next eight teams compete in the pre-quarter-finals, with the winners joining the top four.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 5, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.55 for buying and 280.6 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.25 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350.75 for buying, and 353.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.55
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|294.25
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.75
|353.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.1
|183.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.9
|204.9
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.