Bangladesh cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Test series

Web Desk
11:53 PM | 13 Aug, 2024
Bangladesh cricket team
The Bangladesh men's cricket team arrived in Lahore from Dhaka on Tuesday to begin their two-Test series against Pakistan.

Upon landing at Allama Iqbal Airport, the team was escorted to a private hotel under tight security. According to the updated schedule from the Pakistan Cricket Board, the visitors will rest at the hotel today and will have training sessions at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on August 14, 15, and 16.

“The team will travel to Islamabad on August 17,” the board announced.

The first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh is set to begin on August 21 in Rawalpindi, with the second Test scheduled to take place from August 30 to September 3 in Karachi.

At a press conference on Sunday, Test captain Shan Masood addressed the team’s performance in the T20 World Cup 2024, emphasizing the need to move forward.

“What happened in the World Cup is in the past,” Masood stated. “We must look ahead and focus on the future.”

Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel, Aamir Jamal (subject to fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudullah, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed.
 

